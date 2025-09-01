Annunciation shooting: Minnesota youth rallies for action on gun violence prevention

The Brief Minnesota student groups rallied at the state capitol Monday calling for action against gun violence. Gun owner advocates said the focus instead should be on addressing the root causes of violence.



In the wake of the deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School, Minnesota student groups and DFL lawmakers rallied at the state capitol Monday calling for stronger gun control.

Minnesota Republicans said this moment should be focused on unity and addressing mental health support.

Urgent call for action

The backstory:

Wednesday’s deadly shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis took the lives of two children and left many others injured.

What they're saying:

A sea of people wearing red T-shirts and holding signs gathered at the Minnesota state capitol steps on Monday and stood in solidarity with the group of young voices demanding a ban on assault weapons.

Multiple organizations collaborated on the event. Youth advocates from Students Demand Action and Minnesota Teen Activists led the effort.

One of the rally organizers and a volunteer for Students Demand Action said she was a survivor of a school shooting before transferring to the University of Minnesota. And said Wednesday’s mass shooting shattered their sense of security — again.

"As a student we are scared to go to school. We are scared to leave our apartments. Schools should be a place we are shaping our dream, finding our futures, not finding our ends," said Timberlyn Mazeikis, representing Students Demand Action.

This comes as sources tell FOX 9 Gov. Tim Walz may be planning to call a special session on gun legislation.

Gun owners caucus responds

The other side:

In response, The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus sent this statement to FOX 9.

"These proposed bans won't pass the MN legislature and are vulnerable to court challenge. Instead of focusing on firearm design, we should strengthen mental health resources, expand community support, and secure schools—steps that research shows actually work and will gain broad bipartisan support."

Minnesota GOP Chair Alex Plechash sent FOX 9 this statement in response to the matter.

"They turned what should have been a solemn vigil the night of the shooting into a DFL political rally. Now they are staging another event at the Capitol that is nothing more than a political stunt — designed to give Democrats headlines but offering no serious solutions to keep kids safe."