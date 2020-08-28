Minnesota Xcel Energy workers to help restore power after Hurricane Laura

article

Hundreds of Xcel Energy workers and contracting crews are headed to Louisiana to help those who lost power during Hurricane Laura, according to an Xcel Energy spokesman.

About 250 workers from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado, New Mexico and Texas left this week to assist Entergy Louisiana and Southwestern Electric Power Company. About 670,000 customers are without power following the hurricane.

“This is a massive undertaking with extensive damage, but our crews are ready to bring power back on safely – it’s what we would do for our own customers and we want to deliver that same quality of service to the people of Louisiana," said Larry Crosby, senior vice president of distribution operations at Xcel Energy in a press release.

Laura made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane, making it as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. At least six people died.