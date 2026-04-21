Free entrance to any Minnesota state park April 25

The Brief Minnesota state parks will have free entrance to all parks statewide on Saturday, April 25. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offers four free park days a year. The goal of free park days is to help people spend more time together in nature.



Immerse yourself in nature at any of Minnesota's state parks this Saturday for free.

Free state park days

Local perspective:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) holds four free park days a year.

One of those free days is coming up on Saturday, April 25.

All entrance fees are waived on free park days, but it does not cover amenity or user fees for camping, rentals or special tours.

If you want to camp overnight on a free park day, you do not need a vehicle permit. The permit exemption is good until check-out time the next day.

The DNR says the goal of free park days is to encourage people to spend time together in nature. DNR officials also say getting outside has many health benefits, and can boost the mood.

For more information on free park days, and for ideas on what park to go to, click here.