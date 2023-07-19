Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota woman severely injured by bison at Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota

Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX Weather

(FOX 9) - A Minnesota woman was severely injured by a bison while she was visiting Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, North Dakota, according to park officials.

In a news release, national park officials said they were notified about 11 a.m. MDT on Sunday that the woman was injured by the bison at the Painted Canyon Trailhead.

Park rangers, members of the Billings County Sheriff’s Office and EMS workers responded to the area. They treated the woman until she was brought to Dickinson for additional medical care and then eventually to a hospital in Fargo.

Officials said the woman received significant injuries to her abdomen and foot during the attack, and she was last reported to be in serious but stable condition.

"Park staff send their sincere well wishes to her and her family as she continues to receive care and recover," park officials said in the news release.

Officials said the exact details of what led to the bison attack were unknown, and the incident was still under investigation.

The National Park Service said the best way to stay safe while observing wildlife is to give the animals plenty of room to move.

The NPS said many parks require you to stay at least 25 yards away from wildlife and 100 yards from predators like bears and wolves.

During mating season, which runs from mid-July through mid-August, the NPS said bison can become agitated more quickly, and visitors are warned to use extra caution and give them additional space during that time.