Minnesota will supervise autism and some housing services providers closer

MN autism providers supervised more closely

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) says they are starting to take steps to closely supervise autism and some housing services providers.

On June 1, screen requirements will tighten for providers who bill Medicaid for autism and some housing services. The providers include Housing Stabilization Services, which helps people with disabilities and older adults with finding housing. It also includes Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention autism services.

How are these providers screened?

Dig deeper:

There are three levels set by the federal government to screen providers who bill Medicaid. Those levels are limited, moderate and high risk.

Currently, autism services are a moderate risk, and Housing Stabilization Services are limited risks. Both of those services will now be categorized as high risk.

Here's how DHS says they will strengthen their screening process:

Mandating enhanced fingerprint background for providers

Required screening visits before Medicaid enrollment and when it is revalidated

DHS will make unannounced site visits

The tighter screening process is to better detect fraud, DHS said.

What they're saying:

Providers were given a 30-day notice of the changed screening process. New providers will have to abide by these requirements by June 30.

"It’s clear that these critical services need more oversight," said temporary Human Services Commissioner Shireen Gandhi. "Moving these providers into the high-risk category is only the first step. We need more staff to put eyes on these programs and make sure everyone is safeguarding resources meant to help children, people with disabilities and older Minnesotans."