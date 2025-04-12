Minnesota weather: Warm and breezy Saturday, some showers Sunday

The Brief This weekend is expected to bring the warmest temperatures of the month so far. Cloud cover moves in later in the day. A few scattered showers are expected to roll through Minnesota on Sunday, with some thunder possible.



Warmth is surging into the state this weekend, bringing the highest temperatures of the month so far.

Weekend forecast

Wind gusts for Saturday, April 12. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Saturday is starting with blue skies and beautiful sunshine.

The morning is a bit cool, but warmer temperatures are coming later in the day.

High temperatures in the metro on Saturday and Sunday will head into the upper 60s with the possibility of 70 degrees.

However, there will be some cloudier skies moving in with increasing winds through this afternoon, with gusts of up to 25 mph.

As cloud cover moves in, so will the chance for showers.

Very limited showers are expected on Saturday, with the best chance of showers arriving on Sunday.

Looking ahead

FOX 9 weather forecast. (FOX 9)

Sunday forecast:

Rain activity will be scattered throughout the day on Sunday and could carry the possibility of thunder.

Under a tenth of an inch of accumulation is expected.

Monday forecast:

Looking into Monday, temperatures will be nearly 20-degrees cooler, so buckle up for another roller coaster ride.

Monday will continue to bring a chance for showers with strong winds from the northwest, but then midweek sunshine will bring back more seasonable conditions.