Minnesota weather: Record heat likely, gusty winds this weekend

The Brief Record-breaking heat is likely by Saturday afternoon. Strong south winds may gust up to 40 mph on Saturday with a strong southwest wind for Sunday. A cold front later on Sunday could spark a few showers and storms.



The first weekend of October this year is bringing summer-like heat to the area.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Hot and windy will be the theme for Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to peak in the lower to mid-80s up near the international border, with lower 90s and upper 80s in the southern half of the state.

The Twin Cities will likely break the daily record high temperature today as we soar to near 91 degrees.

A strong and gusty south wind will be blowing all day, and some areas may have gusts as high as 40 mph.

Extended forecast

What's next:

The forecast shows it will stay windy Saturday night and on Sunday before the weather pattern shifts to a more fall-like feeling.

The weekend is expected to close with gusty southwest winds as a cold front approaches.

This front may spark a few showers and storms later on Sunday.

Behind this cold front, things will cool down to more seasonable weather.

Highs mainly peak in the 60s this upcoming week, with morning lows in the 40s.

This work week stays fairly dry as well, with a small chance of a few showers around Thursday.