Minnesota weather: Rain returns Sunday, cooler Monday ahead
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rain will likely develop and stick around through the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday.
A couple of showers may linger into Monday, but most of tomorrow is expected to stay cloudy to mostly cloudy and dry.
Sunshine will likely return for a while on Tuesday along with temperatures approaching 70 degrees before thunderstorms stroll in from the west later in the day.
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast.
Weather forecast photos for Sunday, April 28 (FOX 9).