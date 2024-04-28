Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Rain returns Sunday, cooler Monday ahead

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  April 28, 2024 8:49am CDT
Rain will likely develop and stick around through the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday. A couple showers may linger into Monday, but most of tomorrow is expected to stay cloudy to mostly cloudy and dry. Sunshine will likely return for a while on Tuesday along with temperatures approaching 70 degrees before thunderstorms stroll in from the west later in the day.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast. 

Weather forecast photos for Sunday, April 28 (FOX 9).