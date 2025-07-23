Minnesota weather: Flood photos following statewide storms
MINNESOTA (FOX 9) - Heavy rain fell across Minnesota on Wednesday, leading to flash flood warnings and standing water in multiple areas.
Those images, submitted by viewers from across Minnesota, can be viewed below:
Photo shows a cloud deck east of Hastings.
Photos taken by staff at the Piragis Northwoods Company show flash floods in Ely.
Locals there say this has happened about four times over the past 28 years, with Wednesday's water levels being significantly deep by comparison.
Photo courtesy of Piragis Northwoods Company Staff.
The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast and photos submitted by viewers.