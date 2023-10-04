Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Weather: Cooler but still very pleasant

By FOX 9 Staff
Wednesday's Forecast: Cooler temps roll in

Wednesday's highs will be cooler, but not chilly by any means. Highs today will top out in the upper 60s. Friday and the weekend will cool down from there.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Things they are a changin’ as were finally getting rid of the summer style air heading to something resembling fall. 

But it's more stair stepping in that direction. It’ll quite a bit cooler on Wednesday, not super chilly by any stretch, but cooler.

A cold front will move through early Wednesday morning. That will bring in westerly flow that will bring in some drier air. 

Thursday will cooler even further with highs by the weekends in the 50s. 