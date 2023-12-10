Minnesota Weather: Cloudy and quiet

Sunday will cool back below the freezing mark and hover there through the afternoon. Plenty of cloud cover through most of the day, however, we may try and punch a few holes in the clouds later this afternoon.

Overall, much quieter conditions than Saturday which saw some dangerous road conditions.

Monday morning we may wake up to some patchy fog, but we should eventually get some decent sunshine, especially across central and southern Minnesota.

Southwest breezes kick in ahead of our next little cold front, so temperatures should pop to the mid to upper 30s for a lot of spots Monday afternoon before a cold front slides through.