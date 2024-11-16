Minnesota weather: Breezy and warmer weekend ahead

The Brief Saturday is looking warm and breezy. The evening will likely be a little breezy with decreasing clouds. Sunday is expected to have plenty of sunshine.



Saturday's weather is looking breezy with warm temperatures throughout the weekend.

Saturday forecast

Temperatures are expected to climb into the lower and mid-50s on Saturday, but it will be rather gusty.

Winds will be out of the south with gusts frequently hitting the mid and upper 20 mph range and even some gusts into the 30s are not out of the question.

The evening is expected to see decreasing cloud cover with temperatures dropping to the lower 40s.

Looking ahead

The wind backs off slightly for Sunday and will be out of the west.

Temperatures will likely warm to near 50 degrees on Sunday.

Rain arrives back in the region on Monday night into Tuesday with cooler, but seasonable temperatures arriving behind the rain to close out the rest of next week’s work week.

Here's a look at today's highs and the seven-day forecast:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ FOX 9 weather forecast. From: FOX 9



