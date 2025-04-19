Minnesota weather: Beautiful sunshine to start Easter weekend

The Brief Bright and beautiful Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. On Easter Sunday we track the chance of late day rain showers. More chances for rain next week with sunshine in the mix.



Across the state, sunshine will be in abundance Saturday with high temperatures that will be just shy of seasonable in the mid-50s.

Saturday forecast

What to expect:

Saturday will be sunny and quiet with seasonable temperatures throughout the day.

Some light wind will keep temperatures cooler even with the sun.

The Twin Cities will have a high of 56 degrees, while the rest of the state will have high temperatures in the mid to low 50s and some 40s in northern Minnesota.

Easter forecast and beyond

What's next:

On Easter Sunday our pattern changes again as April showers are back in store for portions of the state.

The day will still start off with sunshine statewide with high temperatures climbing to the low 60s.

Morning and early afternoon activities will remain dry, but from the south, cloud cover will increase with the chance of rain showers by late afternoon. Rain showers will mainly impact the southeastern portion of the state, including the metro, with up to half an inch of rain, and isolated accumulations of over an inch possible.

Next week, we continue an active pattern. Monday morning rain showers will come to an end during the pre-dawn hours and sunshine will make its return.

However, several rounds of rain will be monitored throughout the week. As for temperatures, an April-like trend will hold seasonable conditions with the upper 50s to 60s expected.

Here is your seven-day forecast: