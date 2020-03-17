Minnesota volunteers desperately needed during COVID-19 crisis

The threat COVID-19 is keeping thousands of Minnesotans from their regular volunteer gigs.

The Minnesota Association for Volunteer Administration is asking anyone who can donate their time to consider it.

Executive Director, Karmit Bulman told FOX 9 News that many of the usual volunteers are older and have chosen social distancing for their health. Other volunteers have simply been shut out by hospitals and nursing homes that have had to close to the public. However, Bulman added that there are still plenty of opportunities to volunteer even if people want to keep their distance from others.

Hands on Twin Cities is a website where people can find volunteer opportunities and non-profits can look for help.