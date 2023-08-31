Minnesota Vikings, T.J. Hockenson agree to terms on multi-year extension

The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday morning they’ve agreed to terms on a contract extension for T.J. Hockenson.

One of the top tight ends in the NFL, Hockenson will now be compensated as such. According to multiple reports, Hockenson had been considered a "hold-in" at training camp. He went through walk-throughs and some individual drills at training camp, but stood and watched team drills both in camp and during joint practices with the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.

Team officials had said Hockenson was dealing with an ear infection that affected his equilibrium, and then a lower back issue. Hockenson said during camp he’ll be ready for Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's a four-year deal worth $68.5 million. The average salary of $17.125 million and $42.5 million guaranteed are the highest for a tight end in NFL history.

"Excited about that. He fits our culture, he’s the type of player that we want around here in Minnesota. Really excited to get it done, a lot of late nights into this and we’re excited about that," Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said Thursday morning from TCO Performance Center.

According to usatoday.com, Darren Waller is the highest paid tight end in the NFL, making $51 million over the next three years, including $17 million this season. After Waller is San Francisco’s George Kittle, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, the Eagles' Dallas Goedert, and Baltimore’s Mark Andrews who’s slated to make $56 million across four seasons. Details of Hockenson’s contract have not yet been released.

The Vikings traded a second round pick to acquire Hockenson last season. He made his Vikings’ debut in Week 9 and had nine catches for 70 yards. He set an NFL record with 26 catches in his first four games with Minnesota, the most in league history for a tight end in their first four games.

Hockenson finished the season with 60 catches for 519 yards and three touchdowns in seven starts and 10 games with the Vikings. Between the Lions and Vikings last season, Hockenson had a career-high 914 receiving yards and sixth touchdowns.

"Thrilled to know we’ve got T.J. here as a major part of our core on offense. I think when we got him in Week 6 of last season, our hopes were that we were acquiring a player that would become a major part of our offense moving forward. We saw the immediate impact over those 11 games, what he was able to do. We’ve been able to build on T.J.’s role here, have a great process throughout the offseason of what it’s going to look like within our offensive system for a major player like T.J. to be a part of it," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Thursday morning. "Just knowing where our young core is at, our quarterback where he’s at coming out of training camp, I’m very excited about our offensive side."

Hockenson will speak with reporters after practice on Thursday.