Minnesota Twins host 'Yard Sale' this weekend at Target Field

Looking to add to your Minnesota Twins memorabilia collection? Then stop by the team's "Yard Sale" this weekend at Target Field.

The Twins are hosting the sale at the Gate 34 Experience area of Target Field in conjunction with the American League Central Division showdown series against the Cleveland Indians Sept. 6-8.

The sale will include promotional Twins bobbleheads, Twins Authentics jerseys, helmets and more, according to a release from the team.

Sales begin when the gates open each day (5:10 p.m. on Friday, 4:10 p.m. on Saturday and 11:10 a.m. on Sunday), and ends when the ballpark closes after each game (approximately one hour after the final out). Fans must have a ticket to the game to access the sale; those who purchase an item will be allowed exit and re-entry via a select Gate 34 entrance.

The Twins Wives Organization will also be hosting a Book Drive on Sunday, Sept. 8. Fans are encouraged to bring a new or gently-used children’s book to the Twins Wives booth in Gate 34 that day, or to the Target Field Box Office prior to Sunday. All book donations will be matched by Twins catcher Jason Castro and his wife, Maris, and will go to Reading Partners, who will distribute to Twin Cities-area schools for students to keep.