Minnesota to wind down COVID-19 mass vaccination sites

Minnesota will start to wind down vaccination sites in the state as 70 percent of people over the age of 18 have gotten their shots.

Except for the site at the Mall of America, other mass vaccinations sites will administer final doses by August 7. In a release, Governor Walz said the decision to close the site comes at 70 percent of Minnesota over the age of 18 have been vaccinated.

While the mass vaccination sites will close, the state will continue to make vaccines available through small community locations including pharmacies, doctor's offices, and small state-run facilities. The state outlined the changes below:

As of July 11, Minnesota’s state-run Community Vaccination Program locations in Duluth, Rochester, Mankato, St. Cloud, St. Paul (Roy Wilkins), Lino Lakes, and Oakdale will only offer second doses of the vaccine.

MSP Terminal 1 (terminal access required), and MSP Terminal 2 (open to general public) will continue to offer the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccination for people 18 years or older until August 7.

The vaccination site at the Mall of America will remain open to serve individuals in both an appointment and walk-up capacity. This site will continue administering the Pfizer vaccine, and it will accept patients 12 years of age and older. Parent or guardian consent is required for COVID-19 vaccination for people younger than 18 years old.

By August 8, all Community Vaccination Program sites will close, except for Mall of America, which will continue to administer vaccines.

Hundreds of providers offer vaccines across the state. Minnesotans can always find vaccine locations close to them by using the Find Vaccine Locations map or by visiting vaccines.gov