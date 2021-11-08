Minnesota to reopen 67 driver's license exam stations

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services plans to reopen 67 driver license exam stations that had been shut down during the pandemic.

According to the DVS, most of the reopening stations will be in greater Minnesota. The stations were closed down in March 2020 as part of the stay-at-home order, with the state consolidating to 15 exam locations. Funding to reopen the stations was included in the 2021 legislative session and DVS officials say they've been working to hire staff for the stations.

The stations are set to open in phases, with all stations set to open by the end of January 2022.

The reopening comes as the state faced a backlog of tests for new licenses corresponding with the pandemic. Last month, the DVS announced it would charge a $20 no-show fee for people who schedule a test but miss their appointment. The DVS justified the fee saying between July and September, 15 percent of people failed to show up for scheduled exams.