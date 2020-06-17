Minnesota State to offer in-person classes, freeze undergraduate tuition for fall semester

article

Minnesota State colleges and universities will allow students back on campus and hold some in-person classes this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Minnesota State will offer a mix of on-campus and online courses for the fall semester and is also preparing for co-curricular activities to resume.

Like most colleges and universities across the country, Minnesota State suspended in-person instruction midway through the spring semester and closed its campuses to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Minnesota State also announced Wednesday it is freezing undergraduate tuition for the fall semester as the university system braces for a drop in enrollment due to the global pandemic. A 3 percent tuition increase will go into effect for the spring 2021 semester to “fund inflationary costs and long-term financial and programmatic sustainability,” the news release said.

Minnesota State includes 30 community and technical colleges and seven state universities serving approximately 350,000 students.

READ NEXT: Board of Regents approve plans for in-person learning at University of Minnesota for fall semester