Minnesota State Patrol mourns trooper killed in off-duty accident

article

The Brief Minnesota State Patrol is remembering Trooper Mollie McClure. McClure died in an accident on Waubay Lake in South Dakota. Trooper McClure's efforts to rescue a trapped deer in 2023 went viral.



Minnesota State Patrol is remembering one of their own after a trooper died in an off-duty accident in South Dakota.

Remembering Trooper Mollie McClure

What we know:

Minnesota State Patrol says McClure died in an accident on Waubay Lake, which is located about 40 miles west of the Minnesota border.

Trooper McClure had served the state patrol's St. Cloud district since October 2021.

The backstory:

Trooper McClure was recognized for her efforts rescuing a deer that was trapped in a roadside fence along I-94 in Avon, Minnesota, back in 2023.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Minnesota State Patrol said Trooper McClure quickly gained a reputation "as a respected trooper, mentor, and friend."

"Her professionalism, compassion, and commitment to service left a lasting impact on her colleagues and the community," the post reads. "The Minnesota State Patrol extends its heartfelt condolences to Trooper McClure’s family, friends, and fellow troopers during this profoundly difficult time. The agency stands united in support and honor of her memory."