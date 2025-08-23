Minnesota State Fair: Will cool temps lead to first attendance record?

The Brief Cooler temperatures graced the Minnesota State Fairgrounds Saturday. While official attendance numbers are still being tallied, the crowds appeared to be larger on Saturday than on opening day. Some people say the mild weather made waiting in line for fair food easier.



Large crowds took advantage of perfect weather conditions on day 3 of the Minnesota State Fair.

COOLER TEMPERATURES GREET CROWDS ON FIRST SATURDAY OF MINNESOTA STATE FAIR

By the numbers:

Large crowds took advantage of unseasonably cool temperatures Saturday. Attendance numbers aren’t out yet but Saturday's perfect conditions created an opportunity to set the first attendance record of the year.

The fair did not top records on opening day or on the first Friday ---the same day that led to a record attendance last year of 171,233.

This year the fair saw nearly 20,000 fewer attendees on the first Friday despite optimal weather conditions.

One thing was of note: the lines were long everywhere on Saturday.

"I would say it's easier to wait in line. I feel like everyone’s kind of got it down now," said Kiara Mens from Fargo, North Dakota.

Some people say it's worth the wait for fair food, and the weather didn’t make it bad either.

"It’s cooled down a lot, but it actually feels good with the breeze because it gets a little warm in the crowds," said Amber Campbell from Minneapolis.

What they’re saying: "Nobody’s pushing nobody cause it's hot. It’s perfect," said Fernando Floersch from Edina.

What we know:

Perfect weather could have been an understatement on Saturday. As more and more people flocked to the Minnesota get-together, the temperatures were much cooler than in previous years.

"Previous years have been super hot, like over 90. Where it's like, people are just like going wild. Extremely hot, buying water, buying beer, everything they can to stay cool," said Floersch.

For some, the warmer weather last year held them back from going to the state fair.

"I think that kind of held us back from going to the fair. Cause you just didn’t want to sit in the heat all day, get sunburn, anything like that," said Andrew Trnka from Montgomery, Minnesota.

It's yet to be seen how many people turned out on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be cooler tomorrow, which could continue to bring people out to the fair.