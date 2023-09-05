Minnesota State Fair is most popular state fair on TikTok, Instagram

The Minnesota State Fair, which just wrapped up its 12-day run, is the most popular state fair on social media.

According to JeffBet, the Great Minnesota Get-Together is the most Instagrammable and TikToked state fair in the United States, with more than 365,000 hashtags on Instagram and 132 million TikTok views. The hashtag #mnstatefair is the most popular, with 267,427 Instagram posts and 79 million views on TikTok.

The Texas State Fair, which runs for 24 days and is the largest in the country, came in at No. 2 for the most Instagrammable and TikToked state fair, with more than 339,485 Instagram posts and 128 million TikTok views.

Coming in at No. 3 is the Iowa State Fair, which had more than 104,000 Instagram posts and more than 98,000 TikTok views. Indiana ranks No. 4 with more than 55,000 Instagram posts and more than 66,000 TikTok Views. Florida's state fair is No. 5, with more than 40,000 Instagram posts and more than 52,000 TikTok views.

The Wisconsin State Fair came in at No. 12, while the North Dakota State Fair ranked No. 15 and South Dakota State Fair ranked No. 25.

To come up with this list, JeffBet analyzed the number of Instagram hashtags and TikTok views for each state fair to see which ones have been photographed most by the public.