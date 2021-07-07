Minnesota State Fair releases Grandstand lineup

The Minnesota State Fair released the lineup for concerts at the Grandstand this year.

After the fair was canceled last year due to the pandemic, many are excited for the return of live music and all that the Great Minnesota Get-together has to offer.

This year's lineup includes Miranda Lambert, The Doobie Brothers, and TLC & Shaggy with special guest Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.

Full lineup:

Miranda Lambert with special guest Lindsay Ell - Aug. 26

Maren Morris with special guest to be announced - Aug. 27

The Current's Music On-A-Stick featuring Lake Street Dive with special guests Low Cut Connie and Kiss the Tiger - Aug. 28

TLC and Shaggy with special guest Bone Thugs-n-Harmony - Aug. 29

The Spinners with special guests Little Anthony & The Imperials and The Grass Roots - Aug. 30

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, John McFee & Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Aug. 31

Tim McGraw with special guest Midland - Sept. 1

The Chainsmokers with special guest GASHI - Sept. 2

Music, Movie and a Conversation with Kevin Costner with special guest Modern West - Sept. 3

George Thorogood & The Destroyers "Good To Be Bad Tour: 45 Years of Rock" with special guest Night Ranger - Sept. 4

Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals - Sept. 5

Darci Lynne: My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not) with special guest Okee Dokee Brothers - Sept. 6

For more information and tickets, click here.