Minnesota State Fair police seek help finding missing man

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing vulnerable adult who got separated from his group at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an alert seeking information on the whereabouts of 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt, asking anyone who knows anything about where he is to contact the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503.

Nienstadt, of Mankato, is described as a vulnerable adult with brown hair who is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark-colored shorts.