Minnesota State Fair announces 12 'Best Awards' winners for 2019

The 12 best Minnesota State Fair attractions were announced Thursday morning as the fair enters its final weekend.

There were 1,200 total commercial exhibits, concessions, attractions and food and beverage vendors at the 2019 fair, but the best dozen were announced at the International Bazaar Stage Thursday morning.

Here are the winners in alphabetical order:

Adam Turman Gallery - Original artwork designs by Adam Turman on apparel and a variety of giftware. (located in the Veranda in the upper level of the Grandstand, west section)

Arnold Amusements, operator of the Scooter, a Midway ride (located at Mighty Midway, center section)

Batten Industries Nellie's Laundry - Green Heat - Nellie's laundry products, combined humidifier and aromatherapy diffusers, and power cords. (located in the Grandstand, lower level, southwest section)

Fair Ride Entertainment, operator of the Wave Swinger, a Kidway ride (located at Kidway)

Glitter Glamper - Temporary body bling, glitter beards and 3-D fantasy faces. (located at West End Market, northeast section)

Juanita's Fajitas - Assorted fajitas, burritos and bean bowls. (located west of Nelson Street just south of the Grandstand)

Midwest Concessions, operator of the Break a Bottle game (located at the west end of Mighty Midway, center section)

Northland Ford Dealers - Ford brand cars and trucks. (located on the east side of Underwood Street between Randall & Wright avenues)

Northwood Industries - Playhouses, sheds, gazebos, recycled furniture and more. (located at the southeast corner of Murphy Avenue and Cooper Street)

Que Viet Concessions (pronounced Kway Viet) - Giant egg roll on-a-stick, garlic cream cheese wontons and bubble tea. (located on the east side of Cooper Street outside the Merchandise Mart)

Sisters Heritage - Natural soy candles, Christmas ornaments, leather jewelry, jams and jellies, homegrown honey and other gifts. (located in the Veranda in the Grandstand, upper level, center section)

Summer Lakes Beverage - BOOTLEG brand cocktail mix, apparel and glassware. (located at the North End, north of The Hangar)

According to the State Fair, the winners were chosen by a committee of people who reviewed each booth based on five characteristics: