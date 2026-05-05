Minnesota State Fair 2026: Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis announce ‘homecoming’ grandstand show

The Brief Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will headline a "Homecoming: A Celebration of the Minneapolis Sound" concert at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 29. The lineup features special guests including Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Morris Day & Jerome Benton, and more. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 8, with more artists and the final Grandstand act to be announced soon.



Music legends Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are returning home for a star-studded celebration of the "Minneapolis Sound" at the Minnesota State Fair.

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis at grandstand

What we know:

The "Homecoming: A Celebration of the Minneapolis Sound" concert will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29 as part of the 2026 Grandstand Concert Series.

An announcement says that Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will be joined by an all-star band and a lineup of special guests, including Johnny Gill, Ralph Tresvant, Morris Day & Jerome Benton of The Time, Jordan Knight from New Kids On The Block, Yolanda Adams, Stokley, Ann Nesby & Sounds of Blackness, Ruben Studdard, Shanice Wilson and more.

Dig deeper:

Tickets for the show range from $64 to $98.75 for reserved seating and $84 to $97.75 for the Party Deck, going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 8 through Etix, or by calling 800-514-3849.

What they're saying:

"I’ve been attending the Minnesota State Fair every year since I was a kid, so returning home to perform this year is a dream come true. Terry and I are assembling an incredible lineup of artists performing songs made right here in Minnesota, and you never know who’s gonna show!" said Jimmy Jam in a statement accompanying the announcement.

"During our homecoming concert, fans will experience the joy of time travel through the celebration of songs that became hits around the world – all made in Minnesota," said Terry Lewis in a statement.

Big picture view:

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis have notched 42 No. 1 hits on the Billboard charts and contributed to more than 100 gold, platinum, and diamond albums.

They have worked with music icons such as Prince, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men, and many more, and have earned 12 Grammy nominations for Producer of the Year, the most in Grammy history.

What's next:

The 2026 Grandstand Concert Series also includes Bonnie Raitt with Jon Cleary & The Absolute Monster Gentlemen (Aug. 27), "Weird Al" Yankovic with Puddles Pity Party (Aug. 28), Sierra Ferrell (Aug. 30), Tommy James & The Shondells with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (Aug. 31), Rod Stewart with Richard Marx (Sept. 1), AJR with Quinn XCII and Avery Cochrane (Sept. 2), Brad Paisley with Avery Anna (Sept. 3), HARDY with McCoy Moore (Sept. 4), TLC and Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue (Sept. 5), and the MSF Amateur Talent Contest Finals (Sept. 6).