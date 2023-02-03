Minnesota snowmobiler had BAC nearly three times the legal limit: Charges

A 25-year-old Forest Lake man has been charged with a DUI after crashing a snowmobile when he had a BAC almost three times the legal limit.

According to the charges out of Washington County, the suspect crashed his snowmobile near Highway 97 and Jewel Lane in Forest Lake on January 8th after 10:30 p.m. A bystander came upon the scene and found the suspect unconscious next to the snowmobile.

The state patrol responded to the area, as did medical personnel. A state trooper was able to speak to the suspect while he was in the ambulance. The trooper noticed the smell of alcohol on the suspect’s breath who said they had been at a bar about .2 miles from where he crashed, charges say.

A breathalyzer was administered, and the suspect blew a .233 BAC.

A blood draw at the hospital confirmed the BAC reading, according to the charges. The suspect has a previous conviction for driving under the influence from 2020 in Mille Lacs County.