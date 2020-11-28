Minnesota shops hope for strong holiday sales as they fight through pandemic struggles

article

Small Business Saturday is always a day that's important for shops and stores across Minnesota and the country. But, this year, the shopping holiday is even more critical for small businesses looking to make it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Midtown Global Market on Saturday, business owners were pleading with shoppers to not overlook their favorite local shops this holiday shopping season.

"It means a lot that you do have people that come out and still support and understand that the smaller businesses didn’t get the million-dollar bailouts and we do still need help," said Chelcy Hunt of Hunt for Variety.

It's been especially hard for small businesses that depend on holiday festivals and pop up shops to sell, as many have been called off because of COVID-19.

"They’re just so bummed out that everything is canceled," explained Destinee Shelby with Baked Brand. "A lot of people were looking forward to those events, those connections, that money coming in."

But they're finding ways to survive, including starting with moving more of their merchandise online.

"I opened my website we just launched it three days ago," said Dar Medina owner Mostafa Khchich.

Dar Medina, which sells handcrafted merchandise from Morocco, has been at Midtown Global Market for four years but has struggled the last nine months.

"It is not a little, but a lot slower," lamented Khchich.

Khchich says it’s not just his family he’s working hard for, but the artisans in Morocco as well.

"It's handcraft and those families back home in Morocco are counting on me even without COVID," he explained. "So now it’s worse for them especially back home."

These business owners want shoppers to really understand the power of their dollar this year.

"I think it really makes an impact that could be the difference between someone being able to get groceries," said Sonja Flowers with Soul Sistas MN.

"It's just been kind of slow and we’re hoping it picks back up and everything gets back to normal soon it would be great," added Shelby.

