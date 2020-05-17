Minnesota Senate plans outdoor retirement ceremony Monday, some DFLers opt out

The Minnesota Senate will hold Monday's meeting -- the last of the 2020 regular session -- on the south lawn of the state Capitol so retiring lawmakers to give speeches to all members in person.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka called the first-of-its-kind outdoor meeting a “historic moment,” but two Democratic senators said they wouldn't attend because academic graduation ceremonies have been cancelled or postponed statewide during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokeswoman for majority Republicans said the Monday meeting will be spread out enough to accommodate social distancing. It is scheduled to occur sometime after 11 a.m.

DFL Sens. Matt Little and Chris Eaton referenced the canceled school graduation ceremonies in tweets explaining their decision to skip.

“I truly want to honor our retiring members too. Their service has been outstanding. However, a state full of graduating seniors have been told they can’t have an in-person ceremony. Us elected officials should be held to the same standard,” said Little, DFL-Lakeville.

“I will not attend either,” said Eaton, DFL-Brooklyn Center. “It is a slap in the face to graduating seniors in high school and college."

Four senators are not seeking reelection in November: Democrats Carolyn Laine and Dick Cohen and Republicans Scott Jensen and Paul Anderson.