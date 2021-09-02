Minnesota Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent stepping down from leadership, retiring

article

Minnesota Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent (DFL-Woodbury) announced she will be retiring at the end of her term and will be stepping down from her leadership position.

This marks the latest shakeup in Senate leadership. Earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) announced his resignation from the leadership role. He is expected to announce his decision on whether to run for governor in the coming weeks.

In a statement released Thursday, Kent said she will not seek re-election when her term ends next year because she wants focus more on her family, especially her mother.

"It's been two years since I've seen my mother, and I'm deeply grateful for her care at an assisted living facility in Dallas where she’s been without direct family support," wrote Kent. "It is time to make changes in my life and put my family first."

Kent has served in the Minnesota Senate for 10 years and was the first woman Senate DFL Leader. The Senate DFL caucus will elect a new Senate Minority Leader on Sept. 13.

"I am committed to supporting a new DFL Leader to ensure a smooth transition, and I will continue to work hard in my role as the Senator for my community until my last day in office," wrote Kent. I will be forever grateful for this experience and appreciate everyone's grace and understanding of this decision."

Kent's announcement comes about a month after she called for a third-party investigation to determine if the Senate's sexual harassment policies were followed after allegations were made against a staffer.