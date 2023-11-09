Minnesota Sen. Kelly Morrison announces run for Dean Phillips' US House seat

article

Minnesota State Sen. Kelly Morrison is running for U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips's seat in the U.S. House. Phillips is running for president.

Morrison, a Democratic doctor from Deephaven, announced her campaign for Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District on Thursday, touting her efforts to pass legislation protecting abortion rights in Minnesota, saying she would be the only pro-choice OB-GYN in Congress if elected.

"I’ve spent most of my career as a doctor – not a politician," Morrison said. "I know what it’s like to see my patients struggle to afford the medications they need, so I took on Big Pharma and lowered prescription drug costs. I know how important it is that women – not politicians – are able to make their own health care decisions, so I led the effort to protect abortion rights in Minnesota. I’m running for Congress because we need leaders who are focused on delivering results."

Morrison, who is married with three children and two dogs, has served in the Minnesota Legislature for five years, currently representing Minnesota Senate District 45. In her campaign announcement, Morrison says she's focused on keeping children safe and healthy, noting she supported efforts to combat gun violence, address the opioid crisis, fight climate change, protect Minnesota's waterways and improve mental health support in schools.

Morrison isn't the only one who has launched a campaign for CD3 — former Minneapolis city official Ron Harris is also running. It's unclear if Phillips will seek his House seat if his presidential bid is unsuccessful.