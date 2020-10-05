Minnesota sees 982 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths as hospitalizations, ICU admissions trend downward

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 982 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths Monday.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 104,799 cases of COVID-19 and 2,083 deaths.

The 982 cases reported Monday were out of 23,061 completed tests—a positivity rate of 4.2%. State health officials are expected to release the key metric—the 7-day average positivity rate—at their press conference Monday afternoon. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

The three deaths reported Monday were two Ramsey County residents in their 90s and one McLeod County resident in their 80s. One of the three deaths was in a long-term care or assisted living facility. To date, approximately 71% of the state’s deaths have been in those types of facilities.

ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients have been at 12 or fewer for five straight days after a small spike between Sept. 21 and Sept. 28. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are also trending downward.