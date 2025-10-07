Minnesota restroom named America's Best Restroom

article

The Brief Bear Head Lake State Park in Ely, Minnesota, was crowned the 2025 America's Best Restroom. The public was invited to vote for their favorite restrooms. Bear Head Lake State Park is the latest Minnesota restroom to earn the title of America's Best Restroom.



A restroom in northern Minnesota has been crowned the best restroom in America for 2025.

Bear Head Lake State Park has America's Best Restroom

Local perspective:

Bear Head Lake State Park in Ely was up against eight other public restrooms across the United States for the title of America's Best Restroom in Cintas' 24th annual competition.

The restroom was named the winner on Tuesday. Along with the title and a spot in America's Best Restroom Hall of Fame, the state park restroom earned a cleaning service from Cintas and $2,500 worth of products, a press release says.

The public was invited to vote for their favorite restroom over the summer. Bear Head Lake State Park was up against the following finalists:

City of Fruita (Fruita, Colorado)

Footprints (Lawrence, Kansas)

Little America Hotel (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Moderne Bar (Orlando, Florida)

The Rooftop at Pier 17 (New York, New York)

Rosebrook Lodge (Bretton Woods, New Hampshire)

Tatsu (Dallas, Texas)

Tecolote Shores (San Diego, California)

What they're saying:

Cintas said of the winning restroom, "Nestled within one of Minnesota’s most beloved parks, the restroom and shower building at Bear Head Lake State Park provides more than just function — it offers thoughtful design in a stunning setting. With a fully accessible layout that meets all ADA guidelines, this facility ensures comfort for all visitors. The exterior dishwashing sinks are a camper-friendly touch, providing a convenient space to clean up without trekking back to a waterless site. Surrounded by the serene beauty that earned Bear Head Lake the title of America’s Favorite State Park in 2010, this restroom is proof that practicality and natural beauty can go hand in hand."

Dig deeper:

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport's restroom won the contest in 2016. Meanwhile, the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis won in 2013.