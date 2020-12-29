Minnesota reports fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on lowest testing volume since September

Minnesota health officials reported fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday on the lowest testing volume since late September.

MDH reported 988 new COVID-19 cases out of 7,742 completed tests—a positivity rate of 12.8%. The low testing volume can likely be attributed to fewer tests being administered over the holidays.

Minnesota has seen 411,110 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the first case was reported in the state in March. Nearly 96% of the state’s cases have recovered to the point where they no longer require isolation.

MDH also reported 36 new deaths on Tuesday, 12 of which were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Nineteen of the deaths were in the Twin Cities metro while the rest were in Greater Minnesota.

The deaths included three people in their 40s.

A total of 5,196 people in Minnesota have now died from COVID-19.

MDH is now updating its COVID-19 vaccine distribution data daily. As of Tuesday, 38,014 vaccines have been administered in Minnesota. Most people have received the Pfizer vaccine so far, although the state has received more of the Moderna vaccine.

Minnesota had received 174,750 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine—79,950 of the Pfizer vaccine and 94,800 of the Moderna vaccine, according to the last update from MDH on Dec. 23.