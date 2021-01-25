Minnesota reports 794 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths Monday

Minnesota health officials reported 794 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths Monday.

The 794 newly reported cases were out of 21,382 tests—a 3.7% positivity rate, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate is 4.4%. Anything above 5% is a concern for MDH.

One of the three coronavirus-related deaths reported on Monday was in the Twin Cities metro while the other two were in Greater Minnesota. The ages of those who died ranged from 60 to 84 years old.

One of the people who died lived in a long-term care or assisted living facilities. Over two-thirds of the state’s deaths have been in those types of facilities.

There have been 455,783 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Minnesota since the first infection was reported in the state in March. A total of 6,098 Minnesotans have died from the disease to date.

As of Jan. 22, 266,985 people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 67,436 have received both doses.

