Minnesota reports 727 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Monday

Minnesota health officials reported 727 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths from the disease Monday.

Minnesota has seen a total of 462,528 COVID-19 cases since the first infection was reported in the state last March, according to the latest state Department of Health data. Over 96% of the state’s cases have recovered to the point where the infected person no longer needs to be isolated.

The 727 newly reported cases were out of 21,432 tests—a 3.4% positivity rate. Minnesota’s rolling average test positivity rate is now 4.8%, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

The two deaths reported on Monday were a Ramsey County resident in their late 50s while the other was a Hennepin County resident in their early 90s. One of the two people who died lived in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

To date, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 6,202 Minnesotans.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to trend down week over week. MDH reports there are currently 387 people hospitalized in Minnesota with the coronavirus, compared to 510 the week before. Of those 387 patients, 92 are in the ICU.

Nearly 560,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Minnesota so far, although that number includes both first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of Jan. 30, 441,922 Minnesotans age 16 and older have gotten at least their first dose of the vaccine, which is approximately 10.2% of state’s adult population, and 159,660 seniors have gotten at least the first dose, which is 19.2% of the state’s age 65 and older population.

Health officials said 98,000 doses are being allocated across Minnesota this week, the most yet. That number includes the regular 68,000-dose allotment from federal government, 11,000 extra doses from the federal government and 18,600 doses the federal government had over-allocated to pharmacies through the federal long-term care vaccination program.

