Minnesota reports 3,014 new COVID-19 cases from April 4-5

Minnesota health officials reported 3,014 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths Tuesday.

Officials wrote that because the MDH website was not updated on Easter Sunday--and due to a technical issue Saturday that caused a delay in test processing--Tuesday's numbers are higher than average. The numbers represent results from both April 4 and April 5.

Of the four newly reported deaths, all lived in private residences. One of the deaths was a person in their 50s.

The state has now seen 530,662 COVID-19 cases and 6,889 since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, 1,841,585 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,192,051 have received both doses. About 83% of those age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 42% of those age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

According to the most recent data, statewide, there are 114 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 383 COVID-19 patients in the hospital but not in the ICU.