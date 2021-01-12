Minnesota reports 1,335 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Tuesday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,335 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths Tuesday.

The Minnesota has now seen 438,867 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first infection was reported in the state in March, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Over 95% of those cases have recovered to the point where they no longer require isolation. A total of 5,724 people in Minnesota have died from COVID-19 to date.

The 1,335 newly reported cases were out of 29,315 completed tests—a positivity rate of 4.6%. MDH said there was a delay in saliva testing results from Vault Health for Jan. 10, which was reflected in the lower testing numbers reported on Monday. Those delayed test results were included Tuesday’s numbers.

Nine of the 13 deaths reported on Tuesday were in the Twin Cities metro, while the rest were in Greater Minnesota. Five of the 13 people who died were residents of long-term care facilities and one lived in a group home or residential behavioral health facility.

The deaths included an Anoka County resident in their early 50s. The other 12 people who died were 70 years old or older.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 increased slightly week-over-week, with 692 people currently hospitalized compared to 687 a week ago. Of those 692 patients, 135 are in the ICU, down from 155 a week ago.

MDH launched a new online COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday for tracking the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Minnesota. The dashboard is updated daily, but the reported data lags real-time numbers by a few days.

As of Jan. 9, 144, 503 people have gotten at least one shot from Minnesota providers and 7,392 people have gotten both doses of the vaccine.

The dashboard shows 429,950 doses have been shipped to Minnesota. That number includes vaccines shipped ahead of time for people’s second doses.