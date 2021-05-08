Minnesota reports 1,321 new cases, 8 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday

Eight new COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,300 cases were reported on Saturday in Minnesota, as the state's vaccine rollout pushes past new milestones.

The new deaths bring the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 7,224. Of the new deaths reported on Saturday, none were in nursing homes or other congregate care facilities and all eight were adults over the age of 50.

This week, the state hit 60 percent of its eligible population getting at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, which amounts to more than 2.6 million Minnesotans with at least one dose and 2.1 million who have completed their vaccine series.

Among older populations, 88 percent of people age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Speaking on Thursday, Governor Walz says the rollout pace would allow Minnesota to drop all COVID-19 restrictions by at least July 1 and possibly earlier if the state can reach a 70 percent vaccination threshold sooner.