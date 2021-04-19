Minnesota reports 1,292 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths Monday

Minnesota health officials reported 1,292 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths Monday.

According to MDH, the state has now seen 557,665 COVID-19 cases and 7,026 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The 1,292 new cases were out of 23,297 tests, a 5.5% positivity rate.

Of the newly reported deaths, four people were residents in long-term care facilities.

Meanwhile, around 52% of Minnesotans age 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 85% of those age 65 and older have received at least one dose, and 41% of the total population has received at least one dose.

As of Monday, 2,292,756 Minnesotans have had at least one dose, while 1,625,800 have had both doses.

There are currently 682 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Minnesota, 172 of whom are in the ICU.