Minnesota reports 125 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths Tuesday

Minnesota health officials reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths Tuesday. The state has now seen 603,005 COVID-19 cases and 7,469 deaths attributed to the disease since the pandemic began.

The 125 newly reported cases were out of 6,951 tests, a 1.8% positivity rate, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data. The state’s seven-day rolling average test positivity rate, a lagging indicator, is down to 2.3% from its spring peak at 7.4% in early April. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission of the virus.

The two people who died were a Hennepin County resident in their 60s and a St. Louis County resident in their 50s.

There are currently 201 people hospitalized in Minnesota, 57 of whom are in the ICU.

MDH reported 65.3% of people 16 years of age and older have at least one dose of the vaccine and 60.1% are fully vaccinated. The state is aiming to have 70% of that population vaccinated by July 1.

Over 2.9 million Minnesotans have gotten at least one dose of vaccine to date and over 2.6 million are fully vaccinated.