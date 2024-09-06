MN to vote on lottery profits funding environmental projects in November

article

The Brief Minnesota voters will be able to decide on a constitutional amendment that would help fund the state's Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. If approved, the measure would transfer funds from the state lottery to the trust fund for protecting drinking water sources and the water quality of lakes, rivers and streams. Not voting on the measure is the same as voting "no".



Minnesota voters will be asked if they want funds from lottery profits to be reallocated for protecting, preserving and expanding the state's natural habitats and park areas.

Ballot question

The question on the Minnesota 2024 ballot will read as follows:

"Shall the Minnesota Constitution be amended to protect drinking water sources and the water quality of lakes, rivers, and streams; conserve wildlife habitat and natural areas; improve air quality; and expand access to parks and trails by extending the transfer of proceeds from the state-operated lottery to the environment and natural resources trust fund, and to dedicate the proceeds for these purposes?"

READ MORE: Lottery proceeds benefitting environmental projects could come before voters next year

Not voting on the measure will be counted as a "no" vote.

Background

Voters will be deciding on whether no less than 40% of the state lottery proceeds to the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund. Voters first approved the measure in 1988, which led to $700 million in funding for 1,700 different projects.

That authorization is set to expire in 2025. If approved, the new measure would extend lottery funding for environmental projects to the end of 2050.

A "yes" vote would also create a community grant program that would provide trust fund money for organizations that fund projects meant to assist those disproportionately impacted by barriers such as agricultural loss, low incomes, wildfire risk, presence of lead paint and linguistic isolation.