Minnesota ranked best state for millennials in new study

A new study ranks Minnesota as the best state for millennials, with Utah and Massachusetts following.

The study from Scholaroo looked at seven different factors to rank each state: affordability, politics and social environment, employment, quality of life, health, personal finance and safety.

Minnesota ranked best in affordability and personal finance, with ranks of third and second. They also got a top ten spot in health.

Wisconsin came in 19th overall, ranking third in personal finance. The worst state for millennials according to the study is Alabama.