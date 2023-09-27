Minnesota ranked best state for millennials in new study
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A new study ranks Minnesota as the best state for millennials, with Utah and Massachusetts following.
The study from Scholaroo looked at seven different factors to rank each state: affordability, politics and social environment, employment, quality of life, health, personal finance and safety.
Minnesota ranked best in affordability and personal finance, with ranks of third and second. They also got a top ten spot in health.
Wisconsin came in 19th overall, ranking third in personal finance. The worst state for millennials according to the study is Alabama.