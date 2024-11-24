Minnesota-raised turkeys set to be pardoned at the White House

The Brief Peach and Blossom, turkeys raised in Minnesota, have been selected for the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House, a long-standing tradition. The turkeys underwent rigorous tests for behavior, tolerance to crowds, and even music preferences, to ensure their readiness for the event. Once pardoned by President Joe Biden, they will live out their days as agricultural ambassadors at Farm America in Minnesota.



It’s a yearly White House tradition that’s been going on throughout multiple presidencies, and the final turkeys President Joe Biden will pardon were raised in Minnesota.

The turkeys get picked for having good behavior at the farm and are the prettiest of them all. Peach and Blossom are from a farm in Northfield, and they’re in the nation’s capitol ahead of The National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation at the White House.

"We started 40 birds back in July, and we've been slowly preening and primping them," said John Zimmerman, National Turkey Federation Chairman.

That’s the process of how Peach and Blossom were selected for their big debut.

The road to how Zimmerman picked the two best turkeys started with tests.

"We want birds that can handle being around large crowds of people, different people, yelling, people, screaming, people, you know, kids doing all sorts of things," said Zimmerman.

He got help with some of those tests from his son and children in the neighborhood. But Peach and Blossom’s taste of music was also tested.

"Different lighting schemes and lots of music, lots and lots of music. We've exposed them to every type of music; country, rock, patriotic music, whatever. So just to get them used to different stimuli," said Zimmerman.

Then comes the beauty pageant.

"Part two was picking out the birds that are the best looking, so making sure their feathers are perfect, and they're well-behaved," said Zimmerman.

These tests aren’t just for glitz and glam. Zimmerman is also trying to make sure the turkeys can tolerate the big annual tradition, The National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation.

"President Biden will pardon one bird or pardon both birds, but they have to stand up on a platform. So obviously, getting them calm and used to being handled by people has been one of our major objectives," said Zimmerman.

It’s an objective Zimmerman says peach and blossom are ready for.

They will return to Minnesota as agricultural ambassadors and live out their lives at Farm America in Waseca, Minnesota," said Zimmerman.

Peach and Blossom will be presented to President Biden Monday. If they show good behavior and stand up on the platform, the president will likely pardon them, sparing them from the dinner table.