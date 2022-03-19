Minnesota program marks catalytic converters to prevent rising thefts

In St. Louis Park on Thursday, Annamarie Raeker caught a thief in the act, halfway through sawing off her catalytic converter. She called the police, who found and arrested a thief involved. Mai Shoua Yang of Minneapolis has since been charged with possession of burglary tools in connection to the incident.

"My adrenaline was just going," Raekar said. "It sounded horrible, it sounded like my car was dying."

In less than 30 seconds, thieves make off with hundreds of dollars in valuable metals. The crime often leaves drivers without a car for months, as they wait for replacement parts to be restocked.

"We’re on track to have possibly 2,000 thefts in the county this year alone," Coon Rapids Police Detective Chad Duckson said.

Now, the state is stepping in to combat catalytic converter thefts. The 2021 legislature asked the Department of Commerce to make a plan to mark catalytic converters for vehicles most at risk for theft. Commerce identified CatGuard label as the best option since it's easy to install and can be traced by law enforcement.

Underneath your car, catalytic converters work to clean your engine’s exhaust before its gases are released into the air. But inside a converter there are valuable metals that thieves are targeting for a quick payday. Police say the crime is tough to prosecute because when converters are found it’s hard to prove they were stolen.

"Catalytic converter thefts are sweeping the state," state Rep. Zach Stephenson said at a theft prevention event on Saturday. "They’re happening at an incredible rate."

Mechanics at state-partnered automotive service centers are installing free CatGuard labels to track catalytic converters. (FOX 9)

Mechanics worked to prevent the crime for two dozen drivers at Coon Rapid’s Carlson Toyota on Saturday. The event was part of the partnership between the Department of Commerce and local police departments and car dealerships. They’ve come together in an effort to make thieves think twice, by tagging catalytic converters with labels that allow the authorities to track converters and charge thieves with a felony.

"It’s not the solution to the problem, but it’s a great step in the right direction,"said Rep. Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids).

The Department of Commerce shared this list of the top 15 cars targeted for catalytic converters. The group plans to host more events soon.

Catalytic Converter Marking Pilot Program

Here are the auto shops that the Department of Commerce are partnering with. If your vehicle is on the list of top 15 at risk of theft, you can get a free label placed on your catalytic converter.

Myron’s Service Center, 3240 Ideal Ave N, Oakdale, MN 55128

Jiffy Lube 1244 S. Robert St. West St. Paul, MN 55118

B&W Auto Repair 7500 Hudson Blvd. #400 Oakdale, MN 55128

Car Guy & Son 6027 Georgia Blvd. N. Oakdale, MN 55128

Weinhagen Auto 206 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul, MN 55107

Precision Tune Auto Care 1165 Geneva Ave, Oakdale, MN 55128

Service centers may require the installation of a label be done in conjunction with regular service. Check here for the state's latest information.