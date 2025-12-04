Minnesota weather: Very cold and breezy Thursday ahead of light snowflakes Friday

The Brief Expect a frigid start with subzero temperatures that will only warm into the low and mid-teens. Light snow is possible on Friday, mainly in central and southern Minnesota. The weekend turns chilly with highs in the teens and single digits, and additional chances for snow.



Thursday starts bright and bitterly cold, with blustery winds and increasing clouds moving in by afternoon.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday starts with subzero temperatures and morning sunshine before clouds start moving in for the afternoon.

Temperatures only rise into the low to mid-teens on Thursday, though it will feel closer to 5 below zero thanks to southerly winds at 10-20 mph.

Through the night, temperatures slowly rise into the 20s as the sky becomes mostly cloudy.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Southerly winds Friday will help warm temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s across central and southern Minnesota. A clipper will bring light snow to these areas before pulling in chillier air for the weekend.

Saturday is cooler and cloudy with highs in the teens. There's another chance for light snow in southern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities metro area could see a flake or flurry.

Sunday looks dry but colder with highs only in the single digits. Next week, temperatures return closer to average with additional chances for light snow.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

