Minnesota weather: Very cold and breezy Thursday ahead of light snowflakes Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Thursday starts bright and bitterly cold, with blustery winds and increasing clouds moving in by afternoon.
Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota
What to expect:
Thursday starts with subzero temperatures and morning sunshine before clouds start moving in for the afternoon.
Temperatures only rise into the low to mid-teens on Thursday, though it will feel closer to 5 below zero thanks to southerly winds at 10-20 mph.
Through the night, temperatures slowly rise into the 20s as the sky becomes mostly cloudy.
(FOX 9)
Extended Minnesota weather forecast
What's next:
Southerly winds Friday will help warm temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s across central and southern Minnesota. A clipper will bring light snow to these areas before pulling in chillier air for the weekend.
Saturday is cooler and cloudy with highs in the teens. There's another chance for light snow in southern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities metro area could see a flake or flurry.
Sunday looks dry but colder with highs only in the single digits. Next week, temperatures return closer to average with additional chances for light snow.
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:
(FOX 9)
The Source: This weather forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.