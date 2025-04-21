Minnesota private schools sound alarm over proposed elimination of funding

The Brief Governor Walz has proposed eliminating $109 million in nonpublic school and transportation aid. Leaders from the state's 400-plus private schools say it would have a huge impact on students and their families. The state's largest educators' union supports the proposal, arguing "public money should go to the public's schools."



Staring down a looming budget deficit, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proposed cutting $109 million in non-public school aid and non-public transportation aid.

Non-public school funding budget cuts

What we know:

A state law has allowed free transportation for all students in Minnesota, regardless of where they go to school, for decades.

Walz's plan also cuts $40 million from facilities and special education budgets at charter schools.

Private school leaders react

What they're saying:

Located on the same block in north Minneapolis since the 1800's, Ascension Catholic School aims to change lives through faith and education.

Principal Benito Matias says it's a misconception that private schools are only for wealthy, white families.

"We serve some of the most marginalized populations within our Twin Cities," said Matias.

Currently, 96% of their student body are students of color; 70% qualify for free or reduced lunch; and 17% are English language learners.

Matias says the proposed elimination of all non-public school aid could have a massive impact at Ascension, especially when it comes to transportation to and from school.

"When you talk about daily transportation getting to and from school... the type of hardship that could put on families that's hard to measure, and that's separate from what the financial impact would be," said Matias.

Dan Ahlstrom of Heilicher Minneapolis Jewish Day School says the state funding doesn't go to the school, it goes directly to the students, for things like textbooks and counseling support.

He recently spoke out against the proposal at the state capitol.

"Many of our families come to our school because they want to feel safe, but the rise of antisemitism has caused great anxiety in our students and our families and having nonpublic pupil aid for counseling services provides strong support and early intervention is a benefit to everyone," said Ahlstrom.

Educators' union supports proposal

The other side:

The state's largest educators' union, Education Minnesota, supports this section of the governor's budget, arguing the public's money should be going to the public's schools, especially in the midst of cuts happening at the federal level.

"The exclusive private schools in the Twin Cities are going to be fine," their statement reads in part. "It's the public schools that welcome every student in every Minnesota community that the legislature needs to worry about now."

What's next:

The funding cut is in the Senate's version of the budget, but it isn't in the House version, so administrators say all they can do is watch and wait to see what happens.

The deadline for a budget to be passed by legislators at the capitol is May 19.