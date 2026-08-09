Minnesota primary 2025: What's at stake in Tuesday's most competitive races

The Brief Early voting resumes Monday ahead of Tuesday’s primary election in Minnesota. Voters will decide key races, including governor, U.S. Senate and Hennepin County attorney. Fraud and immigration are top issues for voters, with polls closing at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.



Minnesotans are gearing up for a busy primary election week, with several high-stakes races drawing attention across the state.

Polling locations reopen for early voting

What we know:

Early voting at polling locations will be available Monday, giving Minnesotans another chance to cast their ballots before Tuesday’s primary. Several consequential races are on the ballot, with voters choosing which candidates will move on to the November general election.

Both Democratic and Republican hopefuls are making their final push to secure a spot. FOX 9 political analyst Blois Olson, who recently moderated panels at Farm Fest, shared his perspective on the campaign trail.

He said, "None of the candidates really went after each other. They were a week away from the primary, and there wasn't an opportunity, they didn't take the opportunity to differentiate themselves. So you have Mike Lindell, Kendall Qualls and Lisa Demuth really kind of running their own race. That contrasts itself with what we see in the DFL Senate primary, it contrasts itself with what we usually see in other very competitive primaries."

Olson pointed out that turnout could be the deciding factor in the Republican race for governor.

"You look at Lindell's campaign, he certainly was more disciplined than I expected at Farm Fest," said Olson. "But he worries many Republicans across the state that if he is at the top of the ticket, they're worried about down ballot enthusiasm."

Key races and issues shaping the primary

What they're saying:

On the Democratic side, the contest between Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and Congresswoman Angie Craig for the U.S. Senate nomination is especially close.

Olson said, "It's anybody's race. This is another race, maybe more so than Republicans, depends on where it goes in the last couple days and which voters turn out. If older voters turn out the way they traditionally do, but younger voters do not turn out, that favors Angie Craig. But if there is a surge in this more youthful, Bernie Sanders movement, that's going to favor Peggy Flanagan.

Another race drawing attention is for Hennepin County attorney, after Mary Moriarty announced she will not seek re-election. Olson also noted the issues driving voters to the polls. He said fraud and immigration are the top two concerns on voters’ minds this year.

Voters across Minnesota will make their voices heard in these competitive races, with the outcome shaping the November ballot.

What's next:

Polls will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, with results expected to determine the candidates in several closely watched races.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear how high turnout will be in each party’s primary and which candidates will ultimately secure nominations in the tightest races.