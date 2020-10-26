Minnesota officials trace more than 650 COVID-19 cases to 70 weddings since June

The Minnesota Department of Health says it has traced 70 COVID-19 outbreaks to weddings since June.

In a news conference Monday, health officials said the 70 wedding-related outbreaks lead to 650 primary cases and further spread to others.

"Things that may have been relatively safe a month or two ago are no longer safe," infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said.

Most transmission is now coming from social gatherings, she added.

Minnesota has now seen 135,372 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data. A total of 2,353 people in Minnesota have died from the disease.

The same kind of transmission seen at weddings and other gatherings has not been seen in retail settings, the Governor added.

"We’re not seeing the massive spread in retail settings so it doesn’t necessarily look like there would be a need there," Gov. Tim Walz said when asked about potentially dialing back reopenings.