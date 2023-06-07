Minnesota natives describe orange haze, low visibility in New York

A Minnesota native in New York said she’s seen wildfire smoke in the Twin Cities before, but it’s eerie to see it on the East Coast.

Abbey Turtinen is originally from Plymouth, but she's lived in New York for a decade now. She said she first noticed the effects from the Canadian wildfires Tuesday morning, and Wednesday was even worse.

"I looked out the window and couldn't see anything. Like, barely the building right across the street," she said. "It's just been very orange and very dark all day. And very low visibility."

Turtinen said she’s lucky she works from home, and she’s been limiting her time outdoors. She typically walks with a friend in Central Park after work, but they decided against it Wednesday.

"Even inside, you can tell the air quality inside is really bad. All of my coworkers have been getting scratchy, raspy voices," she said.

FOX Weather also caught up with Minnesotans who were planning to attend the Yankees game Wednesday in New York, until the game was postponed.

"I've been waiting 45 years to see a Yankees game live. I watched them when they come in play in Minnesota, but it isn't the same," Terry Lee told FOX Weather.

The smoke also forced the Minnesota Lynx game versus the New York Liberty to be postponed.